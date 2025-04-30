Kano Police Launch Specialized Training to Combat Cybercrime and Corruption

In a strategic move to enhance professionalism and investigative efficiency, the Kano State Police Command has initiated a specialized capacity-building program for officers of its Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The training commenced on Tuesday, April 29, aligning with a directive from the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, aimed at equipping personnel with advanced skills critical for effective investigation and prosecution.

According to a statement by SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the program seeks to foster a motivated and well-trained police force equipped to address contemporary security challenges. Among the key topics presented were “Eliminating Corruption in the NPF” by ACP Muhammad Wada Jarma, “Extortion and Other Unethical Conduct” by ACP Mohammed B. Suleiman of the X-Squad, and “Cyber-security Awareness,” delivered by Jessy John from the Cyber-Safe Youth Initiative Organization. These sessions underscored the vital role of integrity, professionalism, and digital security in modern law enforcement.

CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, who leads the Kano Command, commended the resource persons and encouraged officers to seize this opportunity to refresh and expand their investigative expertise. “This is not only a chance to learn but to refresh your knowledge and embrace new developments in the field,” he said.





During the event, CP Bakori was honored with an award from the Cyber-Safe Youth Initiative for his exceptional efforts in promoting digital security within the force. He dedicated the accolade to the officers under his command, stating, “This award will further motivate our resolve to confront emerging security challenges and reinforce our commitment to protecting citizens in the digital age.”

He also announced plans for periodic training across all departments to keep pace with the evolving demands of policing. The Command emphasized that such initiatives are critical to enhancing officers’ investigative capabilities, ultimately contributing to a safer community for Kano residents.