Enugu Labour Party Publicity Secretary and Former Commissioner Rejoin PDP

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Enugu State witnessed a significant political shift on Wednesday as Mr. Titus Odo, the Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), defected back to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He was accompanied by Prince Emeka Mamah, the former Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs and the State Coordinator of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign during the 2023 elections.

Both men had previously left the PDP to join the LP ahead of the 2023 general elections. Their return was warmly welcomed by the PDP leadership at the party’s State Secretariat. Dr. Martin Chukwunwike, the state PDP Chairman, expressed delight at their decision, noting that Governor Peter Mbah had directed efforts to reconcile and bring back aggrieved members who had departed the party.

“We are happy to have them in our midst, and God has set this party on a good foot as 2027 is already assured,” Chukwunwike said, while urging for unity within the party to prepare for the upcoming elections.

Odo explained his reasons for returning, highlighting the “giant developmental strides of Gov Mbah,” which he praised with a “kudos.” He also cited the defection of his immediate boss, Dr. Chijioke Edeoga, the LP governorship candidate in 2023, and the transformation of Igboeze North into a township under Council Chairman Uchenna Ogara.

Mamah echoed gratitude towards the PDP leadership and lauded Governor Mbah’s inclusive leadership style, stating, “Personally, I am pleased with the performances of our governor.” Their defection marks a notable realignment in Enugu’s political landscape as parties gear up for 2027.

