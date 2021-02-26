Kano govt orders closure of 12 boarding schools in state

The Kano State Government has ordered the immediate closure of 12 boarding secondary schools in the outskirt of the state over raising abduction of students in the country.

The State Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Kiru, announced the closure of the affected schools in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano on Friday.

He noted that the state government after considering the security situations in some neighbouring states deemed it fit to be proactive by closing down some of the schools.

He said the schools include Girls Secondary School at Sumaila, Girls Secondary School Jogana, Girls Secondary School Gezawa and Government Secondary School, Kafin Maiyaki (Male),

Others are Maitama Sule Secondary School, Gaya; Girls Secondary School Kachako; Girls Secondary School, Kunchi; Unity College Karaye; Girls Arabic College Albasu; Girls Secondary School Tudun Wada and Danzabuwa.

He appealed to parents to immediately proceed to the schools to pick their children.

The commissioner added that the reopening of the schools would be announced later.