Kano gov Ganduje appoints Aliyu Ibrahim as new Emir of Gaya emirate

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has appointed Aliyu Ibrahim as the new Emir of Gaya emirate.

The Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji announced the appointment on behalf of the Governor during a press conference on Sunday.

According to Usman Alhaji, “Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, by the power conferred on him by the Kano Emirate law 2020 as amended has approved the appointment of Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya as the new emir of Gaya.

“The appointment followed the recommendation by the Gaya Emirate kingmakers after presentation of three candidates from the Governor appointed Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya as the new Emir,” he said.

Ibrahim-Gaya succeeded his late father, Ibrahim Abdulkadir who died at the age of 91 years after protracted illness.