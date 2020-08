Less than a minute

Kaisha, whose full name is Aisha Umaru, has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija lockdown house.

Ebuka Uchendu announced Kaisha’s eviction on Sunday during the live eviction.

The 25-year-old is the fifth Housemate to leave the fifth Season of #BBNaija.

Other housemates that had the least number of votes were Wathoni, Neo and Trikytee.