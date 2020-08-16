BBNaija 2020: Breakdown of how viewers voted for housemates in Week 4 [Bottom Seven]

BBNaija Lockdown — Voting results for Week 4

Details of how viewers voted for their favourite housemates in the Lockdown edition of Big Brother Naija reality television show have been released.

Okay.ng had reported that Kaisha became the fifth Housemate to leave the fifth Season of #BBNaija.

Here is a breakdown of how viewers voted for seven housemates:

Vee — 3.89

Tolanibaj — 3.77

Brighto — 3.76

Kaisha — 3.48 – Evicted

Trikytee — 3.47

Wathoni — 3.25

Neo — 3.13