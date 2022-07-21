News

Kaduna Priest Killing: I am deeply disturbed – Buhari

Adamu Abubakar Posted Adamu Abubakar July 21, 2022
1 Min Read
- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the murder of a Catholic priest, Reverend Father John Cheitnum of the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese.

Okay.ng reports that he was hacked to death only four days after his abduction by gunmen in Kaduna State.

“I am deeply disturbed by the murder of this revered religious figure by outlaws who seem to be bent on creating chaos and disorder in the country,” he said in a statement on Wednesday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

“The persistent attack on innocent people, including religious figures, by gunmen is a matter of grave concern for this administration because security is one of the major issues of our campaign promises.”

There has been a spate of attacks on priests by gunmen, especially Catholic priests. A possible reason has not been provided by any intelligence report.

- Advertisement -
TAGGED: ,
Share this Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Clergymen at Shettima’s unveiling not fake – Tinubu Support Organization
Politics
Kaduna Priest Killing: I am deeply disturbed – Buhari
News
Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari did not give Education minister two-week ultimatum to end ASUU strike, Presidency says
Education News
Dana Air
NCAA suspends Dana Air’s operations indefinetly
News
Kaduna Scholarship: El-Rufai presents cheque to 1,251 beneficiaries
Education News
Lost your password?