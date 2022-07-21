Kaduna Priest Killing: I am deeply disturbed – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the murder of a Catholic priest, Reverend Father John Cheitnum of the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese.

Okay.ng reports that he was hacked to death only four days after his abduction by gunmen in Kaduna State.

“I am deeply disturbed by the murder of this revered religious figure by outlaws who seem to be bent on creating chaos and disorder in the country,” he said in a statement on Wednesday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

“The persistent attack on innocent people, including religious figures, by gunmen is a matter of grave concern for this administration because security is one of the major issues of our campaign promises.”

There has been a spate of attacks on priests by gunmen, especially Catholic priests. A possible reason has not been provided by any intelligence report.