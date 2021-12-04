Justiceforsylvester: Police commence investigation into controversial death of Dowen College student

The Lagos Police Command has commenced investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College in Lekki Lagos.

Sylvester died on Tuesday, after he was allegedly tortured and given a harmful substance by some senior students in the school, over his refusal to join a cult group.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, the school denied all allegations stating that Oromoni was neither bullied nor beaten but only complained of hip pain after playing football.

In a statement released on Saturday by Adekunle Ajisebutu, the police spokesperson, the police said investigation has started, despite having not received a formal report of the incident.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Police Command is not unaware of the reported death of one Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos which is currently going viral on the social media.

“The Command wishes to inform the public that, although no formal report of the incident was made to the police, the Commissioner of Police, upon hearing about it instantly directed the Divisional Police Officer, Maroko Division under whose jurisdiction the place of incident is to immediately visit the school to carry out initial investigation into the incident.

“This directive has been carried out as investigation into the case has since commenced. However, in view of the seriousness of the case, the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, has also been directed to take over investigation of the case immediately.”

Nigerians demand for #Justiceforsylvester

Following reports on the death of Sylvester on November 30, 2021, Nigerians took to social media to seek justice using the hashtag #justiceforsylvester.

Contrary to the school’s statement, @perrisonoromoni on Twitter, who claimed to be the boy’s cousin, rolled out photos and video evidence, which corroborated the fact that the child was bullied and beaten; an action that led to his death.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Ministry of Education has ordered the indefinite closure of the school, pending the outcome of the investigation.