COVID-19: UK adds Nigeria to red list over Omicron fears

The United Kingdom has added Nigeria to its red list category as it tightens travel restrictions in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“From 0400 on Monday 6 December, Nigeria will be added to the red list for entering England,” the UK government’s travel advisory on Nigeria said.

Travellers into the UK from red-listed countries must take a COVID-19 test three days before travel, book a quarantine hotel package, including two COVID-19 tests, and complete a passenger locator form.

The rules apply to even fully vaccinated persons.

“Over the recent days we have learnt of a significant number of growing cases linked to travel with Nigeria,” UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said, as reported by the BBC.

“There are 27 cases already in England and that’s growing and Nigeria now is second only to South Africa in terms of linked cases to Omicron.”