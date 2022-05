JUST IN: APC postpones presidential primary to June 6, 7

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its presidential primary election to Monday, June 6th and Tuesday, 7th June 2022.

Okay.ng understands that this is coming after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) granted the request of political parties to extend the deadline for the conduct of primary elections on Friday.

