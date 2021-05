The former Special Adviser (Politics) to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, has been killed by unknown gunmen in Owerri, Imo state.

Okay.ng gathered that Gulak was on his way to Abuja from Owerri when he was killed Saturday night.

His daughter, Muneera Gulak, confirmed this via a tweet on Sunday morning.

She wrote: “I just lost my dad please put him in your Dua. Thank you as you do so.”