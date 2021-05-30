Police narrate how gunmen killed Jonathan’s former aide, Ahmed Gulak

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the murder of former Special Adviser (Politics) to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, on Saturday night.

Okay.ng had earlier reported that Gulak was killed by unknown gunmen on his way to Abuja from Owerri, the Imo state capital.

In a statement issued by Imo police spokesman, Bala Elkana, said the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) left his hotel without any security detail in spite of the insecurity in the state.

The statement reads: “On the 30/5/2021, at about 07:20hrs, armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab carrying Ahmed Gulak and two others who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.

“Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the Police nor sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular.

“He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Airport.

“The Commissioner of Police Imo CP Abutu Yaro, fdc has directed a discreet investigation into the matter as Tactical and Special forces have been deployed to cordone the area and arrest perpetrators.”