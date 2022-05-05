Jonathan remembers late Yar’Adua 12 years after his death

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday paid tribute to the late President Umaru Yar’Adua.

In 2010, Jonathan took over the leadership of the country following the death of Yar’Adua, three years into his presidency.

Jonathan later in 2011 won the presidential election for a term of four years in office but in 2015.

To mark the Yar’Adua’s 12th death anniversary, Jonathan took to his social media handles to remember his former boss, describing him as a “servant leader” who is hard to find.

He wrote: “Twelve years ago, our nation lost a patriot, a selfless leader and a peacemaker who governed with sincerity and passion for the people. President Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua is no longer with us today, but his strides in public life continue to testify for him and keep his memory alive,” Jonathan wrote on Twitter.

“Like a good athlete, he ran with passion, kept the faith and finished the race. Today we can look back and say, as President he won laurels for us in terms of peace and other worthy causes he successfully pursued.

”He was a soldier of truth, committed to justice, equity and other democratic virtues. He was a servant leader and a good man; the type that is hard to find. He was my boss.

“President Yar’Adua, we remember you today and will continue to remember the good works that you did in our nation. Yours is a story of patriotism, a life well-lived in service to the people and humanity.”