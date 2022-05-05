2023: Amosun declares interest to run for president

Former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, has announced his interest to contest for President of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.

Amosun made this declaration at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Central Business District (CBD), Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday.

“Today, I am formally announcing my candidacy for the Presidential ticket of our great party, the All Progressives Congress and the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,“ Amosun declared.

“I do so conscious of the immensity of the tasks that lie ahead in our country and the magnitude of the sacrifices that anybody who wishes to lead our country into the next phase must make.

“This is to honour a historic call and duty to lead the next phase of our collective journey to national glory. It is a duty to reenergise our faith in the future of this country even in the face of the threats to our national sovereignty by insurgents and terrorists; a duty to renew hope in our collective destiny even in the light of some doubts expressed and mobilised in some quarters about our shared fate.”