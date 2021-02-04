SBBM: Joeboy drops 14-track debut album ‘Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic’

Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, known professionally as Joeboy, has released his debut album titled “Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic”.

The 14-track project was produced by Dera, Type A, BeatsByKO, MOG, Big Fish, Tempoe, Mex Flairz, E Kelly, Killertunes and Semzy.

Joeboy, who is signed to Banku Music, had on Monday via his Instagram page promised his fans that the album will bring happiness.

“Being able to create records that are life-changing is one of the greatest gifts to humanity; I’ve lived in the music to a point where I found myself immersed in all of its rhythms – YL 2021,” he captioned photos of the album art and tracklist.

The songs on the album include: “Count Me Out”, “Focus”, “Number One”, “Police”, “Door”, “Show Me”, “Runaway”, “Lonely”, “Consent”, “Oshe”, “Oh”, “Sugar Mama”, “Better Thing”, and “Celebration”.

DOWNLOAD: ‘Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic’ by Joeboy