JAMB reveals top 10 universities with illegal admissions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, on Thursday revealed this in Abuja.
Okay.ng gathered that the latest statistics cover four years (2017-2020).
According to the board, a total of 58,698 fake admissions were conducted by the 10 institutions during the period under review
The board listed the universities as follows;
Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, with 20,162 illegal admissions; University of Jos, 7,600; Benue State University, 6,171; University of Nigeria, Nsukka 5,457; Kwara State University, 5,070; Novena University, 3,432; Alex Ekueme University, 2,902; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, 2,795; Olabisi Onabanjo University, 2,586, and University of Calabar, 2,523.
The board has continually complained over admissions done outside the Central Admissions Processing System.
Commenting on the development, the Registrar of the board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said,
“The ASUU chairman once went on air to say that some vice-chancellors were the ones conducting admissions. I told him to bring me the name of any of the vice-chancellors conducting the admissions.
Admissions are conducted via CAPS. Some institutions came to us and told us to give them the grace to rectify the illegal admissions that were conducted outside of CAPs. The minister also forgave them and we told them that anyone that is caught will have his or her admission reversed.”