JAMB reveals top 10 universities with illegal admissions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, on Thursday revealed this in Abuja.

Okay.ng gathered that the latest statistics cover four years (2017-2020).

According to the board, a total of 58,698 fake admissions were conducted by the 10 institutions during the period under review

The board listed the universities as follows;

Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, with 20,162 illegal admissions; University of Jos, 7,600; Benue State University, 6,171; University of Nigeria, Nsukka 5,457; Kwara State University, 5,070; Novena University, 3,432; Alex Ekueme University, 2,902; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, 2,795; Olabisi Onabanjo University, 2,586, and University of Calabar, 2,523.

The board has continually complained over admissions done outside the Central Admissions Processing System.

Commenting on the development, the Registrar of the board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said,