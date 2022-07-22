Don Jazzy loses mother to cancer

CEO of Mavin Records, Michael Collins Ajereh popularly known as Don Jazzy, has announced the death of his mother.

The music producer made this announcment via his Instagram page on Friday evening.

According to Don Jazzy, she passed away after long battle with cancer.

“I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo. I am beyond devastated,“ Don Jazzy said.

“I have never felt pain like this in my life but I am consoled by the good life she lived. She was loved by everyone that ever met her. She was so strong till the last minute for us even while she battled with cancer. I have never typed a more difficult caption in my life. Please pray for our Mums soul to Rest In Peace and for strength for my dad, my siblings, her grandchildren and our entire family to bear this loss.”