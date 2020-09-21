Italian Open: Djokovic beats Schwartzman to win fifth title

Sports

Novak Djokovic claimed a record 36th Masters crown on Monday, beating Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the final of the Italian Open.

The world number one won 7-5, 6-3 to break a tie with Spanish rival Rafael Nadal for most Masters titles.

For Djokovic, it was a fifth title in the warm-up clay-court tournament for next week’s French Open.

Nine-time Rome winner Nadal, the defending champion, fell in the quarter-finals to eighth-seed Schwartzman.

