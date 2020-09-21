Fayose announces death of elder sister

Ayodele Fayose, former Governor of Ekiti State, has announced the death of his elder sister, Moji Ladeji.

Fayose made this announcement via his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

According to the ex-governor, Ladeji passed away after a brief illness.

He said, “On behalf of my family, I announce the death of my immediate elder sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji. She died today, after a brief illness.

“We are pained by your departure, but consoled by the God-fearing and exemplary life that you lived. May the soul of Sister Moji rest in peace.”