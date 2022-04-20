IPOB exposes ‘unknown gunmen’ behind killings in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has released the names of unknown gunmen or fake members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) allegedly terrorising and killing innocent citizens of Imo State and the South-East.

The group made this disclosure in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the individuals as “One Nigeria,” “Sky from Umutanze” “2men from Umuna,” “Wasara,” “Commander from Amagu,” “Gezek,” “Akiriko Atta,” “No one,” “Double Lion” and “Uru.”

IPOB also declared the criminals wanted and promised monetary rewards for anybody with information on their hideouts.

The statement reads, “These people mentioned above are behind the criminalities going-on in these communities including kidnapping, car snatching and rape.

“IPOB is hereby declaring them wanted, and anybody who can give useful information about them will get handsome reward.

“These vampires are forcing the residents to buy them guns or give them money to continue with their barbaric activities.

“These are hoodlums recruited by corrupt politicians and security agencies to demonise IPOB, and now they are out of their control. They carry out this evil act right from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. daily.

“Again, the fake self-acclaimed ESN operatives terrorising Orlu province of our land should be brought to book. They are also part of the killings, kidnappings and rapes going on in that vicinity.

“These criminals mentioned have done a lot of damage to our people living in Orlu area of Imo State. IPOB has always told the public that the above-mentioned hoodlums are part of the criminalities going on in our land.

“No criminal should be allowed to demonise IPOB. These agents of darkness and their sponsors should be brought to book to pay for their atrocities.”