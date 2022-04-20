2023: Osinbajo, others present as Buhari presides over APC NEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is presently presiding over the 11th meeting of the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is in attendance at the NEC meeting being held at Transcorp Hotels in the federal capital territory (FCT).

Others present at the meeting are Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi.

Okay.ng recalls that the party’s spokesman, Felix Morka, in a statement last week announced that the meeting would consider the party’s schedule for the primaries ahead of the 2023 elections and other relevant business.

“Pursuant to Article 25.2.ii of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Working Committee (NWC) hereby invites members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great Party to a meeting to consider the Party’s Timetable/Schedule of Activities for Primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 General Elections and other relevant business of the Party,” the statement reads.

“All members of the NEC are by this invitation to take notice of the meeting in accordance with Article 12.3 of the APC constitution, please.”