INEC reiterates readiness to transmit election results electronically

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again declared its capability of transmitting election results electronically once the legal framework is in place.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this disclosure in a 25-page position paper issued by the commission on Saturday.

According to Yakubu, Nigeria has adequate Information Communication Technology ICT infrastructure for e-transmission.

The paper reads: “The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC believes that it has developed adequate structures and processes to successfully transmit election results electronically.

“Electronic transmission of results will improve the quality of election result management and that our engagement with stakeholders shows that the Nigerian public supports it.

“The technology and national infrastructure to support this are adequate. Consequently, if the choice was up to INEC, the Commission prefers to transmit election results electronically once the necessary legal framework is provided.

“This Position Paper will, among other things, try to elaborate on the reasons why the transmission of election results electronically is both desirable and doable.”

The INEC Chairman also said it does not require the approval of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to transmit election results electronically.

“Any process that facilitates the denudation of the constitutional responsibilities of INEC to conduct elections or subjects those constitutional responsibilities to the approval of an agency of government will only undermine the electoral process.

“While INEC needs the partnership of NCC to transmit election results electronically, it does not require its approval. In fact, section 160 of the constitution empowers INEC to impose duties on other federal government agencies in the discharge of its functions,” he said.