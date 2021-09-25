BUK extends resumption date for 2021/2022 academic session

The Bayero University Kano (BUK) has extended its resumption date for the 2021/2022 academic session from October to November 1, 2021.

According to NAN, Jamil Ahmad-Salim, the varsity’s acting registrar, broke the news in a statement on Saturday.

It is understood that the varsity was originally billed to commence the new session on October 4.

But in the statement by Lamara Garba, the varsity’s spokesman, the institution said the decision was to enable it accommodate candidates whose 2021 SSCE results were yet to be released for admission.

BUK also said the move is in compliance with the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) policy that tertiary institutions must certify that candidates possess SSCE results before they are given admission.

“The senate, at its 392 meeting, while reviewing the admission process, noted that JAMB policy made the download of all candidates’ ordinary level results (WAEC, NECO and others) mandatory before any institution proposed candidates for admission,” it read.

“It was also observed that about 90 per cent of the candidates, who qualified for admission by scoring 180 points and above, are awaiting their O’ level results.Advertisement

“The senate decided to extend the resumption date by one month in order to accommodate as many candidates as possible to reduce the number of dropouts.

The varsity said with the development, lectures for the new session would start from November 8.