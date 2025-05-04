INEC Dismisses Viral Claims on May 27 Resumption Date for Voter Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed viral claims suggesting that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) will resume on May 27, 2025.

In an official statement issued Sunday via X (formerly Twitter), Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, stated that the Commission has not announced any date for the resumption of CVR or related services, including transfers and replacement of lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“The Independent National Electoral Commission wishes to inform the general public that it has not yet announced any date for the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration, Transfer and Replacement of lost Permanent Voters’ Cards,” the statement clarified.

INEC urged the public to ignore the widely circulated message, stressing that it did not originate from any official source and should be treated as false.





The electoral body reaffirmed its commitment to transparent communication, adding that any official information regarding the CVR will be shared through its verified social media channels and official platforms.

“In line with its tradition, the Commission will publicly announce the date for the resumption of the CVR at the appropriate time, the full details of which will also be shared via our official social media platforms,” Oyekanmi added.