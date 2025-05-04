NewsTop stories

JUST IN: Tinubu to Address N4 Trillion Power Sector Debt in Emergency Meeting with GenCos

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

In a decisive move to salvage Nigeria’s power sector from collapse, President Bola Tinubu will meet with the heads of power-generating companies to discuss the staggering N4 trillion debt owed to them, okay.ng reports.

The meeting comes after a recent gathering between Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu and GenCos’ chairmen in Abuja, which highlighted the sector’s liquidity crisis threatening the national grid.

The Federal Government plans to settle a large portion of the debt immediately, with the balance to be paid over six months through promissory notes, according to Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser to the Minister of Power. This strategy aims to inject cash into the sector while providing financial instruments to cover the remainder.

Adelabu emphasized the critical nature of the crisis, stating, “There is a need to pay a substantial amount of the debt in cash. At the minimum, let us pay a substantial amount, then ask for debt instruments in promissory notes to pay the rest.” He described the situation as a national emergency requiring urgent government intervention.

- Advertisement -

The GenCos, led by Col. Sani Bello (retd), warned that without swift action, the sector faces collapse due to the accumulated debt and liquidity shortages. The debt includes N2 trillion for 2024 power supply and N1.9 trillion in legacy arrears, severely impacting the companies’ ability to maintain operations.

This intervention by President Tinubu and the Federal Government is aimed at stabilizing the power sector, which is vital for Nigeria’s economic growth and industrial development. Stakeholders remain hopeful that the planned payments and financial instruments will restore confidence and operational capacity in the sector.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article INEC Dismisses Viral Claims on May 27 Resumption Date for Voter Registration
Next Article Former Living Faith Vice President Bishop David Abioye Opens New Church: Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Former Living Faith Vice President Bishop David Abioye Opens New Church: Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly
News Trending
INEC Dismisses Viral Claims on May 27 Resumption Date for Voter Registration
News
NDLEA
NDLEA Seizes Over N3.4 Billion Worth of Drugs, Uncovers Explosives in Major Operations
Crime
Seyi Makinde
Oyo State Commences N3.5 Billion Rural Market Upgrade to Boost Agriculture
News
Former Wema Bank CEO Calls for Stronger Stakeholder Engagement at 80th Anniversary Reunion
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like