INEC begins second-quarter continuous voter registration in Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has begun its second-quarter Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) within Enugu State.

The commission called on stakeholders to intensify mobilisation for the success of the registration.

Dr Emeka Ononamadu, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Enugu State, announced this on Thursday at a news conference in Enugu.

Ononamadu said that the exercise started on Oct. 4.

“This is in keeping with the CVR timetable published by the commission before the commencement of the CVR,” he said.

He also said that the exercise, which would run till December 2021, would have the online pre-registration component to be continued along with the physical registration.

“It is imperative to bring to the knowledge of prospective registrants and stakeholders that INEC has opened its doors to continue with the registration of eligible voters in Enugu State.

“Stakeholders are encouraged to ensure that all eligible persons who have turned 18 years and have not registered before should go and register in each of our offices in the 17 local governments areas of the state and INEC state office in Enugu.

“Apply for replacement of misplaced or lost Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“Transfer from one polling booth to another either within the state, LGA or Ward.

“Correct wrong data in their previous registration and collect their permanent voters’ card which they were unable to collect during the registration,” he said.

He said that it was imperative to note that “to register as a voter is a necessary civic responsibility for all citizens”.

Ononamadu noted that the first quarter of the CVR saw low participation and a closing population surge.

“We appeal to stakeholders to reverse the trend to have more registrants at the beginning to avoid the rush at the end.

“We encourage stakeholders to support the success of the CVR through intensive and collaborative mobilisation of eligible persons.

“We are also calling on stakeholders to continue to support the security of our men and equipment as they have done during the first quarter,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CVR registration starts at 8 a.m. and ends by 3 p.m. each workday.

NAN recalls that INEC registered 12,832 newly eligible voters in its just-concluded first quarter CVR in Enugu State.

During the first quarter exercise, 1,721 transfers and updates were made, 658 residents applied for replacement of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) while 945 voter transfers were made.

A total of 776 corrections were made and a total of 3,294 photos and fingerprints were uploaded and updated; while the commission completed a successful registration activities display period for the electorate concerned to make claims and objections.