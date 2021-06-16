INEC announces dates for governorship elections in Ekiti, Osun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed dates for the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States.

This was announced on Wednesday by INEC’s chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, at the Commission’s meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja.

According to him, the commission has approved for election in Ekiti State to hold on Saturday, June 18, 2022, while Osun State will hold on July 16, 2022.

He said: “Looking to the near future, the Commission is preparing to conduct the remaining off-season end of tenure elections ahead of the 2023 General Election. Already, activities listed in the timetable for the Anambra State Governorship election are being implemented. So too are those of the FCT Area Council election holding on 12th February 2022.

“In the sequence of off-season elections, the Ekiti and Osun State Governorship elections are holding next year. In keeping with our policy of announcing the dates of elections in advance to enable early and effective preparations by all concerned, the Commission has approved that the Ekiti State Governorship election will hold on Saturday 18th June 2022 while the Osun State Governorship election will hold one month later on Saturday 16th July 2022.”