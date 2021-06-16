2021 UTME: JAMB releases mock result

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Wednesday announced the release of the result for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock exam conducted on June 3.

This was announced in a statement by JAMB’s spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja.

According to him, “The result of the mock examination conducted on the June 3 is now on our website.

“Candidates can check their results by visiting www.jamb.gov.ng (click on quick link then log on to e facility to provide registration number to check the result).

“A total of 160,718 candidates indicated interest to sit for the examination but only 62,780 turned out for the mock exercise whose results are now released.”

Okay.ng understands that the main examinations will hold between June 19 and July 3, 2021.