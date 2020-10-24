‘I’m still Jagaban’, Tinubu denies fleeing Lagos amid #EndSARS crisis

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has denied rumours suggesting that he fled Lagos State following the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters.

A rumour had surfaced on the internet alleging that Tinubu ordered the shooting of protesters at Lekki toll gate by soldiers on Tuesday.

The incident had since sparked off outrage in Nigeria and across the globe.

However, Tinubu speaking to journalists after meeting with the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, said the rumour of him travelling out of the state is fake, adding that he still remains “Jagaban”.

He said: “I didn’t go nowhere; I’m a Lagosian and I still hold the title of Asiwaju of Lagos and I am still a Jagaban.

“Fake news is all over the place. They say Seyi my son was kidnapped and was chased but look at him. I didn’t pay a penny to bring him here.”

The former governor of Lagos state also spoke on the situation that occured at Lekki toll gate.

“First, we have to segregate the calendar – those who suffered casualty before the protests from the hands of SARS. You have to separate that from those who suffered casualty due to what happened at the tollgate,” he said.

“For those who suffered casualty from SARS, the commission of inquiry that is already set up will unearth that and will make their recommendations. I trust the calibre and the character of the people there, they are independent. That is one.

“Those who suffered casualty during the gunshots need to answer some questions too. Even though we want to help, we still must extract information that will help the government to prepare in future and understand how and when to react because the governor, in particular, is a youth.

“As a youth himself, he (Sanwo-Olu) quickly went to Abuja with the 5/5. The government immediately put into action, dissolved the SARS and had to work through other recommended actions, the needs they demanded. Within a few days, he reported back to the public. That is responsive enough,” he said.