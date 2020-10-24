El-Rufai extends 24-hour curfew to all LGAs in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has announced the extension of 24-hour curfew earlier imposed in some communities in Chikun and Kaduna South LGAs to all over the state

This was announced in an updated statement issued by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Saturday evening.

According to the statement, “this measure is taken to help safeguard our communities, protect lives and property and contain criminal elements who are looting public and private assets.

“The extension of the 24-hour curfew to all the 23 local government areas of the state is effective immediately.”

The Kaduna state government said it will keep the situation under review and regrets the inconvenience it may cause to law-abiding citizens.

The state government wishes to appeal to all residents of the state to kindly bear with the government as it takes necessary action to maintain law and order, and to protect the right of citizens to live in peace.