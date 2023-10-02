Ilebaye Emerges as Winner of BBNaija All-Stars Season, Clinching N120 Million Grand Prize

In a thrilling culmination of weeks filled with drama, suspense, and unforgettable moments, Ilebaye Odiniya emerged as the winner of the All-Stars season of the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show.

This remarkable victory makes her the third female housemate to claim the coveted BBNaija title.

The grand finale of the show, which took place on Sunday, saw Ilebaye overcome stiff competition from her fellow housemates to clinch the grand prize of N120 million. This victory solidifies her status as one of the most outstanding housemates in the history of the BBNaija franchise.

Notably, the first female housemate to win the BBNaija title was Mercy Eke in 2019, followed by Phyna in 2022. Ilebaye now joins this prestigious list, marking a significant milestone in the history of the reality TV show.

However, Mercy Eke, the winner of the 2019 edition, made a return to the BBNaija house for the All-Stars season but emerged as the runner-up this time around.

Throughout the All-Stars season, Ilebaye faced a series of evictions and eliminations, but her determination, authenticity, and resilience resonated with viewers and ultimately secured her the coveted title. She was often referred to as the ‘crybaby’ of the house and the ‘Gen-Z baddie,’ endearing herself to fans who appreciated her genuine personality.

Before the grand finale, four other housemates – Cross, Pere, Adekunle, and Cee-C – were evicted from the show after receiving the lowest number of votes. Cross notably secured his spot as one of the finalists by purchasing immunity with 4000 Moniepoint coins during a special shopping task. Pere, on the other hand, stirred up significant controversy during the season due to his clashes with fellow housemates. Adekunle drew attention for his romantic involvement with Venita, while Cee-C, known for her controversial clashes in a previous season, finished as the second runner-up in the All-Star edition.

The All-Stars season of BBNaija, which commenced on July 23, 2023, has been a rollercoaster of emotions, entertainment, and unforgettable moments for both housemates and viewers.