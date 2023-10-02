News

Fuel Subsidy is an Organized Crime — Peter Obi

Peter Obi
Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has described fuel subsidy as an organised crime.

Obi, on Monday, said this while speaking on Arise TV ‘The Morning Show’ on what approach he would have taken differently in resolving the looming strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress.

“Fuel subsidy is organised crime. I said it repeatedly that it should be removed. For me, the approach would have been, is to remove the corruption and criminal side of it and remove the excess demand.

“By doing this, you would have reduced it by 50 per cent. The remaining 50 per cent is what we would have been able to, after consultation with various stakeholders in order to find a way in an organised manner, remove and show the proceed of the gains of the removal to be invested in critical development areas.”

The former Anambra State governor added that he felt positive about Nigeria’s future.

