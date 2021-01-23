Ikpeazu dissolves State Executive Council, recalls suspended Chief Of Staff

Governor Ifeanyi Ikeazu of Abia State has dissolved the State Executive Council.

The Governor also recalled his Chief of Staff, Dr Anthony Agbazuere., who was on suspension after he was caught on video spraying money on a prophet identified as Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere a.k.a. Odumeje.

This was announced in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka.

The statement read: “The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.

“All those affected by this dissolution are to handover all government properties in their possession, together with their handover notes, to their respective Permanent Secretaries.

“The Governor expresses his deep appreciation to these men and women for their services to the people of Abia state, and wishes them well for the future.

“The Governor has also approved the recall from suspension, his Chief of Staff, Dr ACB Agbazuere. This recall takes immediate effect.”