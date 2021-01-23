National Assembly postpones resumption over APC registration exercise

The National Assembly has announced the postponement of plenary scheduled for Tuesday, January 26, to Tuesday, February 9.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Olatunde Ojo, on Saturday.

According to Ojo, the postponement was to enable members of the All Progressives Congress in the nation’s parliament to participate in their party’s registration exercise.

The statement read: “This is to inform all distinguished senators and honourable members of the National Assembly that the resumption of plenary sessions earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 26th January 2021, is hereby rescheduled for Tuesday 9th February 2021.

“This postponement is to enable members of the All Progressives Congress to participate in the registration and revalidation of its membership scheduled to commence on Monday, 25th January 2021.

“All inconveniences caused by this change of date are regretted.”