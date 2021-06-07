IGP suspends issuance of spy number plates, tinted glass permits

The Inspector-general of police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the suspension of the issuance of permits for tinted glasses and spy number plates for vehicles.

Baba gave the directives on Monday at a conference with police commissioners and senior officers held at the Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja.

According to the IGP, some individuals have been fraudulently acquiring permits for tinted glasses and spy number plates.

He explained that spy number plates should be for the official use of some categories of corporate bodies, while tinted glass permits should only be issued according to statutory regulations.

Baba said: “Accordingly, henceforth, the issuance of spy number plates and tinted glass permits are hereby suspended.

“The existing authorisations are being reviewed and a protocol to regulate the issuance of such permits will be evolved.

“In due course, an enforcement mechanism that will enforce the standardised process of issuance of spy number plates and tinted glasses will be implemented across the country.”