FG denies giving conditions to lift suspension on Twitter

The federal government has refuted reports suggesting that it gave conditions before the ban on Twitter can be lifted.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, on Monday.

According to the statement, the minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, met with the envoys of the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, the Republic of Ireland and Canada on Monday afternoon in Abuja over their recent comments on the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.

Onyeama after the meeting told journalists that “Twitter’s operations in Nigeria will be restored only if the platform can be used responsibly”.

However, the Ministry clarified that: “This statement by the Honourable Minister has been quoted out of context.

“Contrary to the publications, the Honourable Minister was speaking generally about the responsibilities that go with freedom of speech, stating that platforms that have the power to instantly disseminate information among billions of people have the added responsibility to exercise that power responsibly.

“The Ministry wishes to state categorically that the Honourable Minister did not give any conditions regarding lifting the Twitter suspension,”