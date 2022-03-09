IGP Alkali reacts to death of DIG Joseph Egbunike

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has mourned Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Joseph Egbunike.

Okay.ng understands that the Egbunike died at about 9pm on March 8, 2022, at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on behalf of the IGP announced Egbunike’s death in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Egbunike was until his death the DIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department and the supervisory DIG in charge of the South-East.

“DIG Egbunike was a dedicated and seasoned police officer who served the nation in various capacities including as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Police Accounts and Budget,“ the statement reads.

“An officer with finesse and commitment to intellectual development and was instrumental to the achievements of the giant strides within the Police architecture.“

“The Inspector-General of Police hereby condoles with the immediate family, relatives, and friends of the deceased DIG who passed away in active service of his fatherland and prays for the repose of his soul.“