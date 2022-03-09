Senate throws out Buhari’s request to amend section 84(12) of Electoral Act

The Senate has rejected a request by President Muhammadu Buhari for amendment of section 84(12) of the newly-signed Electoral Act.

Okay.ng understands that the clause prevents appointive political office holders from contesting for election from party primary level without resigning.

It can be recalled that President Buhari after signing the electoral act amendment bill into law complained about clause 84 (12) which disenfranchises political appointees.

He, however, put forward a formal request to the national assembly for it to delete the clause.

The red chambers of the National Assembly kicked against the request of the president through a voice vote when it was tabled to be read a second time by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday.

