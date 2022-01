Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo has signed for another Saudi club, Al Hilal, a day after he said goodbye to his former club, Al Shabab.

The move was completed on Saturday with Al Hilal announcing the signing of the former Manchester United forward on Twitter.

“Welcome the ‘Eagle’ @ighalojude,” the club said.

On Twitter, Ighalo thanked Al Shabab for his time there and also announced a new chapter.