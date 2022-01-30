Zamfara lawmaker, Ibrahim Na’iddah dies after illness

A member representing Gusau 2 in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Na’iddah, has died at 68 after a protracted illness.

This was contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday by the spokesman for the assembly, Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura.

According to the statement, the lawmaker died on Saturday at the Federal Medical Center, Gusau, following a protracted illness.

“The remains of the lawmaker were finally laid to rest at the Gusau Central Cemetery along Gangaren Kwata area in Gusau, the state capital.

“His funeral prayer was performed at the Central Jumu’at Mosque Kanwuri area in Gusau metropolis.

“The funeral prayer was attended by the Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, his Deputy, Musa Bawa and all members of the state House of Assembly and other government functionaries in the state,” he said.

Condoling with the family of the deceased, the speaker prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the deceased Aljannatul Firdausi.

He also urged the family to consider death as destined by Allah,” he added.