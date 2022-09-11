Ifeanyi Ubah narrowly escapes death as gunmen attack convoy in Anambra

Ifeanyi Ubah, a senator representing Anambra south senatorial district, was attacked by gunmen at Enugwukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State on Sunday.

Okay.ng gathered that the heavily armed men opened fire on the convoy of the lawmaker from all directions.

An unspecified number of police officers were killed in the attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement saying that the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Mr. Echeng Echeng, has already led operatives to the scene at Nkwo market, Enugwukwu.

He said though the details of the incident are still sketchy, operatives are on ground there to monitor the situation.

“Senator Ifeanyi Ubah was attacked today by some hoodlums in Enugwu Ukwu. It was a calculated attempt. It wasn’t an impromptu action,“Ikenga said.

“The policemen were about four in the convoy and they were attacked.

“All their arms were collected. The boys that spearheaded that attack were about nine in numbers.”