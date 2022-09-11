Skit maker, Oga Sabinus survives car crash

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, better known as Oga Sabinus, has survived a car accident on Sunday morning.

Okay.ng reports that the comedian, who is also known as Mr Funny took to his Instagram account to announce that he is “Safe and sound”.

He also thanked loved ones and well-wishers for their calls and care.

In a Live Instagram video session, Sabinus said,