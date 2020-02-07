ICPC to Obono-Obla: Come forward and clear your name

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has advised the former Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Okoi Obono-Obla, to appear before it and answer allegations against him.

ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said this during a press conference in Abuja on Friday.

Obono-Obla has been declared wanted by ICPC over allegations of corruption which led to his suspension.

According to Okoduwa, Obono-Obla has resorted to spreading propaganda against the ICPC instead of turning himself in to clear his name.

She also noted that the commission is aware that Obono-Obla is back in the country and security agencies have been alerted to arrest him when seen.

Okoduwa said: “We are aware that Obono-Obla has returned to the county, and everything he has been saying about the commission and its chairman.

“He is reportedly going about saying ICPC is a rival office to his own. I have people calling me to react on what he has said.

“The decent thing is for the gentleman to come to ICPC to clear his name. We have given him an opportunity to clear his name in the allegations against him.

“Come forward, let us hear your own side of the story. We have done our investigations and have facts. We want to confront him with these facts.

“Signals have been sent to all the law enforcement agencies. Whenever they see him I am sure they will pick him up.”