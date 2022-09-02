Ice Prince arrested for abducting, assaulting and threatening police officer in Lagos

Popular Nigerian rap and hip hop recording artist Panshak Henry Zamani popularly known as Ice Prince was today, at the early morning hours of 3am arrested.

The Oleku croner’s arrest was confirmed by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command.

According to a post made on Hundeyin’s verified Twitter account, the 37-year-old singer was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station and thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today.

Ice Prince Zamani rose to fame in 2010 when he released his hit singles titled Oleku, featuring Brymo.