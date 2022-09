Ibrahim Musa Gusau has been elected as the 40th President of the Nigeria Football Federation.

Okay.ng understands that Gusau emerged the new NFF President at NFF’s 78th Elective Congress in Benin, the Edo State capital.

He polled 21 votes to defeat his closet challenger, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, who got 12. The second runner-up, erstwhile League Management Committee Chairman, Shehu Dikko, garnered six votes.

More to come later…