News

October 1st: President Buhari to address the nation today

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation in a telecast on Saturday, the presidency said Friday.

Today, being the 1st Day of October is Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary.

“As part of activities commemorating the 62nd Independence Anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 7 am,” a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina said yesterday.

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

