I will go back to my farm – Buhari reveals plan after leaving office in 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that he will be returning to his farm when he leaves office in 2023.

Buhari made this revelation during an interview with Arise News aired on Thursday.

He said: “I have never ever abandoned my farm, when I leave, I will go back and try to keep myself busy.

“Before then, I will try to convince Nigerians that I mean well for them.

“Visibly, we need progress in the Northwest, Southwest, Southeast. Right now, Northwest is troubled.

“I hope Nigerians would be fair to me.”