Twitter ban has no place in democracy, US tells FG

The US Department of State has called on the Nigerian government to remove restriction on Twitter in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement by U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Thursday.

According to the statement, the US government condemned Nigeria’s move against the micro-blogging platform.

The statement reads: “The United States condemns the ongoing suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government and subsequent threats to arrest and prosecute Nigerians who use Twitter.

“The United States is likewise concerned that the Nigerian National Broadcasting Commission ordered all television and radio broadcasters to cease using Twitter.

“Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather, and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy.

“Freedom of expression and access to information both online and offline are foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies.

“We support Nigeria as it works towards unity, peace, and prosperity. As its partner, we call on the government to respect its citizens’ right to freedom of expression by reversing this suspension”.

Okay.ng recalls that FG had banned Twitter in Nigeria, citing “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”.