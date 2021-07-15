I welcomed triplets but lost one, Kizz Daniel reveals as he buys houses for his twins

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known by his stage name Kizz Daniel, has disclosed that he had triplets but lost one after four days.

The Woju crooner made this revelation via Instagram while announcing that he bought new 2-bedroom luxury apartments located at Woodland Estate, in the Lekki area of Lagos State, for his twin babies, Jelani and Jalil.

“God blessed me with 3 boys a while back: Jamal, Jalil and Jelani (triplets). 4 days after, I lost Jamal. Nevertheless, I made a promise to him that I’ll be the best father in the whole galaxy to his brothers. Congrats to the latest homeowners in town, Jelani and Jalil. My first gift to my sons. #Okunrinmeta,” he wrote.

Okay.ng recalls that Kizz Daniel had on May 1st announced the arrival of the twins to celebrate his birthday while hiding the identity of their mother.