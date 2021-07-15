Eagle Eye: How to get EFCC app to report financial crimes

Eagle Eye is an application unveiled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ease reporting of financial crimes.

Okay.ng reports that the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, announced the launch of the application during a press conference at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021.

According to Bawa, the application was designed to complement existing channels of reporting crimes.

The application is available for download on App Store and Play Store for both iOS and Android devices.